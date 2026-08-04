Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 4:
1. The Saints will have the day off before returning to the field on Wednesday for Day 6 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets available for the two remaining open practices of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.
2. In honor of Drew Brees' Hall of Fame induction this week, we're sharing a Training Camp throwback with a look at his best Quarterback Challenge competitions over the years.
3. Continue to test your knowledge of Saints legend Drew Brees' journey in the NFL with nine days of daily trivia. Also, don't forget to join our Saints Prize Hour Drops for Drew for a chance to win a bundle of exclusive Drew Brees and Saints items on August 8 in the Saints app!
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday, August 3.
4. Check out Saints kicker Charlie Smyth harvesting oysters in our latest Trips Around the Gulf presented by Toyota.
5. Stay tuned for more coverage from Canton this week as we celebrate Drew Brees' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including this exploration of the mechanics behind his legendary throwing motion.