Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 4:

1. The Saints will have the day off before returning to the field on Wednesday for Day 6 of practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets available for the two remaining open practices of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.

2. In honor of Drew Brees' Hall of Fame induction this week, we're sharing a Training Camp throwback with a look at his best Quarterback Challenge competitions over the years.