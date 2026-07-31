Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, July 31:
1. Saints compete in shells as they return to the field for Day 3 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. The sold-out open practice begins at 9 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2. Fans in attendance at Friday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker on the team's mobile app which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.
3. Saints Coach Kellen Moore and select players will speak with the media following practice. Watch the interviews live or on demand on NewOrleansSaints.com.
New Orleans Saints players greeted fans and signed autographs during 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, July 30.
4. The Saints will have Saturday off before returning to the field Sunday for a sold-out Back Together Weekend practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Get your tickets for the remaining open practices of Saints Training Camp.
5. Leading up to his Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction, test your knowledge of Saints legend Drew Brees' journey in the NFL with nine days of daily trivia.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, July 30.