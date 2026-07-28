Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, July 28:
1. The Black and Gold will be back at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of Wednesday's start of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. Stay tuned for Tuesday's arrival photos as players return to the facility.
2. Saints head coach Kellen Moore and Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis will speak with the media at 2:15 p.m. Saints fans can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com as well as on the Saints YouTube, X and Facebook channels.
3. TIckets are now available for our joint Training Camp practice with the Jaguars and our evening practice at Tulane. Admission to both practices will be complimentary while supplies last. Get Saints Training Camp tickets here >>
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4. New this year, fans attending Saints Training Camp will have access to live commentary and our practice tracker on the Saints mobile app. Be sure to bring headphones for play-by-play coverage and the best experience. Fans can also test their knowledge about the Black and Gold with team trivia in the app. Download the mobile app now >>
5. The New Orleans Saints unveiled plans for the club's 60th season, a yearlong celebration featuring commemorative branding, exclusive merchandise, fan experiences, digital storytelling, community activations, and special tributes throughout the 2026 season. Get details on the season-long experience >>