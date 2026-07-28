Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, July 28:

1. The Black and Gold will be back at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of Wednesday's start of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. Stay tuned for Tuesday's arrival photos as players return to the facility.

2. Saints head coach Kellen Moore and Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis will speak with the media at 2:15 p.m. Saints fans can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com as well as on the Saints YouTube, X and Facebook channels.