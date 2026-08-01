Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, August 1:

1. The Saints will have Saturday off before returning to the field Sunday for a sold-out Back Together Weekend practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Get your tickets for the remaining open practices of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.

2. Leading up to his Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction, test your knowledge of Saints legend Drew Brees' journey in the NFL with nine days of daily trivia.