Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, August 1:
1. The Saints will have Saturday off before returning to the field Sunday for a sold-out Back Together Weekend practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Get your tickets for the remaining open practices of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.
2. Leading up to his Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction, test your knowledge of Saints legend Drew Brees' journey in the NFL with nine days of daily trivia.
3. Look for photos from Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson's back-to-school giveaway as the Saints wide receivers help local students prepare for the upcoming school year.
4. Go behind the scenes at Saints Training Camp with Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath in our first Bud Light Mic'd Up of the season.
5. Missed any action from Training Camp? Catch up on the latest news, photos and videos from Friday's practice before the Black and Gold return to action Sunday.
Go sideline to sideline as we capture the action and fans up close from Day 3 of 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, July 31.