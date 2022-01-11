Eat Right Tuesday: Wild Card Weekend quick bites | Saints Live Well

BBQ Chicken Quesadillas with Pickled Jalapeño & Zesty Crema

Are you one of those people who constantly craves a quesadilla? Well, tonight's dinner will satisfy that hunger... but with a twist! We combined BBQ chicken with melty Mexican cheese before heating it all up between steamy tortillas. The cheesy chicken pockets are served with lime crema for dipping to your heart's content, plus pickled jalapeño if you want to spice things up even more. Don't blame us if this dinner leaves you even crazier for quesadillas.