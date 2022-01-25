Eat Right Tuesday: Sticking to your New Year's resolutions Part 2 | Saints Live Well

Butternut Squash Agnolotti with Brown Butter Mushroom Cream Sauce

A fun Italian culinary lesson: Agnolotti and ravioli are both a type of stuffed pasta, but the way they're prepared is what makes all the difference. Ravioli are made up of 2 separate thick pieces of pasta with the stuffing in the middle. Agnolotti are made by folding a single strip of pasta over the filling. Tonight's pasta filling: creamy butternut squash. The agnolotti are cooked in a brown butter–mushroom cream sauce, then sprinkled with crunchy walnuts and Parmesan for even more oomph. Now you're ready to go off and teach all your friends what makes agnolotti so special, followed by a delicious helping of these pasta pockets.