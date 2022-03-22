Eat Right Tuesday: Breakfast Recipes | Saints Live Well

Gussied-Up Breakfast Grits topped with Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, and Spinach Potato Hash

If your only experience with grits is the kind that comes with shrimp, let this recipe expand your horizons. The cornmeal porridge makes for a creamy and comforting first meal of the day. It pairs well with many of your favorite breakfast foods, too, but especially bacon. Which is why we're not only topping it with crumbles of the crispy meat, but also with a spinach and potato hash that's infused with porky flavor from the drippings.