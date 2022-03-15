Eat Right Tuesday: On-the-go meals and snacks | Saints Live Well

The weather is warming up, so let the outdoor activities commence! While you are out and about around the city for festivals, picnics, second lines, etc., our Saints Live Well crew wants to keep your nutrition top of mind even beyond the lunch or dinner table. Here are some tips and perfect traveling recipe ideas from Team Director of Sports Nutrition, Jamie Meeks, that will keep your body satisfied throughout your day of fun.

Benefits of snacking

Planned snacks help provide a boost of energy if several hours pass between meals and blood glucose levels drop. Having healthy snacks available will prevent you from getting too hungry and turning to junk food. Choosing snacks with extra nutrients like fresh fruit, veggies, nuts, whole grains, low fat dairy, and lean protein can help to curb your appetite to prevent overeating at the next meal as well.

In addition, preparing meals and snacks ahead of time will save time when you need a quick pick-me-up at home or on the go. It can help you choose healthier food options, which can lead to consuming more nutrient-dense foods, ultimately helping to improve your health, help the body recover after exercise, and provide more energy throughout the day.