Eat Right Tuesday: Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes | Saints Live Well

Thanksgiving week is here! As you put on your eating pants this Thursday and sit around the table with your loved ones to enjoy a home-cooked meal (and a New Orleans Saints victory over the Buffalo Bills), we want to give you a game plan for all those Thanksgiving leftovers throughout the weekend! Here's a few ways you can freshen up that remaining turkey, green beans, and more for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, courtesy of Hello Fresh and Ochsner Health registered dietitian Molly Kimball.