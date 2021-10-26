Eat Right Tuesday: Calorie-Smart Bowl Recipes | Saints Live Well

It's Halloween Week and the defending Super Bowl champions are coming to town! To help get your team energized for the Saints vs. Buccaneers matchup on Sunday, October 31 and shake off that sugar-high from your candy supply, our Saints Live Well crew is providing calorie-smart bowl recipes just in time for gameday, courtesy of HelloFresh. These options are great if you are starting a low calorie diet or simply looking for low-calorie dinner ideas that boast flavor and keep your belly full and happy.