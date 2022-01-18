Eat Right Tuesday: Sticking to your New Year's resolutions Part 1 | Saints Live Well

Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs, Couscous & Kale

The name "wedding soup" supposedly comes from the perfect marriage of all its ingredients, but we like to think it's because the soup is so good, you could make it your one and only. This version stars bite-size mini meatballs that float in an herby, aromatic broth with chewy pearl couscous, tender kale, sweet onion and carrot, and rich Parmesan. It's pretty easy to see why all of this is a match made in heaven.