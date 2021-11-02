Eat Right Tuesday: Chicken Recipes | Saints Live Well

Pecan-Crusted Chicken

with Honey Mustard Sauce & Lemony Apple Salad

Is there anything better than chicken with a crunchy, nutty topping? Why, yes! How about chicken coated in a creamy honey mustard sauce, then crusted in a mixture of crushed pecans, panko, and butter? (To be honest, we'd eat anything with that sprinkled on top!) The topping turns toasty and crispy in the oven as the chicken cooks to juicy perfection. As if that weren't enough to sell you, on the side, we're serving up lemony, apple-studded mixed greens (and more of that awesome honey mustard sauce for dipping). Weeknight luxury is just 30 minutes away!