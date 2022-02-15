Eat Right Tuesday: Fuel your body pre- and post-workouts | Saints Live Well

Post-Workout Training Tips:

Recovery nutrition is very important for people who train daily, twice-a-day, and/or compete in multiple games per day or within a day or two. Incorporating post-workout nutrition is a small habit that can have a large & positive impact on performance.

The goal of post-workout nutrition is to help you recover, rehydrate, refuel, build muscle and improve future performance. The main components of a well-designed recovery plan are fluids, carbohydrates, and protein.

Timing:

Many sports nutrition experts refer to the post-workout "anabolic window of opportunity" when discussing timing of fuel needs. Recent research suggests that this window of opportunity is actually a lot bigger than we previously thought, so there is no need to stress about eating IMMEDIATELY after a workout, game, or practice.

However, about an hour after you exercise is the time in which your body is most in need of nutrients, so planning a recovery meal/snack during this time can initiate refueling and tissue repair better than if you wait. Also, remember to refuel consistently throughout the rest of the day as well.

Fluids: at least 20 ounces

Carbohydrates: at least 50+ grams

Protein: at least 20 grams

Repeat every 2-3 hours