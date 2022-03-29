Eat Right Tuesday: Lunch Recipes | Saints Live Well

Thai Shrimp with Candied Peanuts over Sesame Cabbage & Arugula Salad

Salt and pepper. Burgers and fries. Peas and carrots. These classic pairings have stood the test of time. If you're anything like our chefs, though, you know that one flavor duo trumps all others: sweet and spicy. Here, that sweet heat comes in the form of a finger-licking blend of Thai chili sauce, lime zest, and a bit of butter. It's all simmered with the sautéed shrimp, then spooned over a refreshing arugula sesame salad and topped with candied peanuts. With meals like this, life really is sweet (and spicy), friends.