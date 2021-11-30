Eat Right Tuesday: Texas-inspired Recipes | Saints Live Well

Your Saints are getting set for another Thursday Night Football battle at the Caesars Superdome, and we are cooking up some opponent-inspired recipes from Hello Fresh as the Dallas Cowboys come to town. Here are some calorie-smart options to keep your stomach satisfied heading into gameday.
Turkey & White Bean Chili Verde with Sour Cream
Get ready for a flavor explosion, courtesy of tonight's riff on a classic chili verde. In this elevated take on green chile and tomatillo stew our chefs added Southwest-spiced turkey and hearty cannellini beans to the mix. They topped it all off with a dollop of sour cream and green salsa, because everything about your chili verde should be both slurpable and dippable. Prepare yourself for a big ol' spoonful of deliciousness.
Quick instructions:
- Sauté diced onions, minced garlic, and minced jalapeño.
- Add ground turkey and Southwest Spice to same pot. Cook until browned.
- Stir in stock, salsa, water, and flour until thickened. Add cannellini beans and simmer.
- Garnish with sour cream and salsa.
Texan Black Bean Salad with Pepper Jack Frico, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro-Lime Ranch Dressing
Our chefs pulled out all the colors and deliciousness for this hearty dinner! Red shines through with tomato and pickled red onion, and you'll get some yellow with crumbled pepper jack frico on top. Green comes in with fresh, crisp romaine lettuce, and a dressing that includes cilantro and lime zest. Tex Mex-spiced black beans add a pop of protein and flavor. Pull up 'yer boot straps... and a chair!
Quick instructions:
- Sprinkle pepper jack into circles on a sheet pan and bake until golden brown (approx. 5-7 minutes at 450°).
- Wash, dry, and chop lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.
- Microwave sliced onion, lime juice, sugar, and salt to pickle.
- Rinse and drain black beans. Mix and season with Tex-Mex paste, cilantro, lime zest, cumin, and salt.
- Combine ranch dressing, sour cream, cilantro, lime zest, and pickling liquid for salad dressing.
- Toss lettuce and tomato with dressing. Add black beans and pickled onions. Top with frico crumbles.
Creamy Cilantro Steak Bowls with Garlic Lime Rice & Charred Poblano
Prepare to meet the World's Greatest Dressing™. It's creamy, yet bright and punchy, and absolutely perfect when paired with tender, perfectly seasoned sliced steak, garlicky lime rice, and charred veggies. Wondering how you'll make it? Fresh cilantro, onion, garlic, jalapeño, tangy lime juice, and a bit of cumin, plus olive oil and sour cream to round it all out. Don't be surprised when you find yourself eating up every last drop...and making up excuses to recreate this dish again and again.
Quick instructions:
- Thinly slice poblano pepper, onion, and jalapeño. Mince cilantro and garlic.
- Prepare rice and add garlic.
- Combine sour cream, cilantro, minced onion, garlic, lime juice, a pinch of minced jalapeño, cumin, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add 1 tsp of water at a time for desired consistency.
- Season and cook steaks to desired temperature.
- Sauté poblano and onion until softened and lightly charred.
- Divide rice into bowls. Slice steak thinly and add to the bowls along with the veggies. Drizzle with sauce.
