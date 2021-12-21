Eat Right Tuesday: Christmas Meals Made Simple | Saints Live Well

Meatloaf à la Mom with Potatoes, Broccoli & Gravy

It's commonly agreed upon that no one makes meatloaf quite like Mom. But our chefs will settle for the next best thing by taking a page from her cookbook and passing on the recipe. The meal stays as true to tradition as can be: Ground beef mini loaves are brushed with a ketchup glaze, served with roasted broccoli and potatoes, and drizzled with an herby gravy. And if you'd like to claim this recipe as your own, don't worry—mum's the word.