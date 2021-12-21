Eat Right Tuesday: Christmas Meals Made Simple | Saints Live Well

Our Saints Live Well crew wants to share one more gift with you this holiday season with stress-free and nutritious meal options for Christmas day (or Eve)! Check out these three HelloFresh recipes that may just make Santa set those cookies aside and come back down the chimney for dinner.
Cheesy Fried Eggs over Nacho Potato Hash with Pico de Gallo & Smoky Red Pepper Crema
If you're like us, three little words have the power to transform an ordinary day into an extraordinary day: Breakfast. For. Dinner. This week, we're serving up one of our "brinner" favorites: a fully-loaded potato hash. Chunks of Yukon Golds, bell pepper, and onion are roasted until tender and lightly charred, then tossed with lime juice and topped with cheesy fried eggs, pico de gallo, and smoky red pepper crema. Load up a little bit of everything on your fork, then dig on in!
Quick Instructions:
- Toss diced potatoes, diced bell pepper, and onion wedges on a baking sheet with a large drizzle of oil. Season with Southwest Spice, salt, and pepper. Roast at 425 degrees for 25-30 minutes until potatoes are golden brown and softened, and bell pepper and onion are lightly charred at the edges.
- Add minced onion, finely dice tomato, roughly chopped cilantro, and minced jalapeño to taste. Add lime juice, ¼ tsp sugar, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
- When veggies have about 5 minutes left, heat a drizzle of oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Crack egg(s) into pan and season with salt and pepper. Fry eggs to preference. When eggs have about 1 minute left, sprinkle each with Mexican cheese and cover pan to melt cheese.
- Top veggies with lime juice to taste and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
- Divide potato hash between plates and top with cheesy fried eggs, pico de gallo, and smoky red pepper crema. Sprinkle with remaining cilantro if desired and serve.
Balsamic Fig Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Lemony Green Beans
We're big fans of pan sauces because they're a simple way to add extra flavor to any dish. Here, fig jam, balsamic vinegar, onion, and fresh rosemary mingle with the fond—the crispy bits and drippings left by the chicken. The result is a condiment that you'll want to drizzle all over your meat and potatoes before swiping up every bit of sweet and savory perfection.
Quick Instructions:
- Dice potatoes and toss in oil, salt, and pepper. Roast at 450 degrees until browned and tender.
- Toss green beans on a second baking sheet with a drizzle of oil, salt, and pepper. Roast until browned and tender. Toss with lemon zest.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in a large pan over medium- high heat. Add chicken and cook until browned and cooked through.
- Cook minced onion, chopped rosemary, and olive oil in same pan used for chicken over medium heat. Stir in vinegar and fig jam. Simmer until syrupy. Stir in chicken stock concentrate and water. Cook until thick and glossy. Remove pan from heat and stir in butter until melted. Drizzle over chicken.
Meatloaf à la Mom with Potatoes, Broccoli & Gravy
It's commonly agreed upon that no one makes meatloaf quite like Mom. But our chefs will settle for the next best thing by taking a page from her cookbook and passing on the recipe. The meal stays as true to tradition as can be: Ground beef mini loaves are brushed with a ketchup glaze, served with roasted broccoli and potatoes, and drizzled with an herby gravy. And if you'd like to claim this recipe as your own, don't worry—mum's the word.
Quick Instructions:
- Cut potatoes. Peel and mince garlic. Halve, peel, and mince half the onion. Roughly chop parsley. Cut broccoli florets.
- Toss potatoes on a baking sheet with a drizzle of oil, salt, and pepper. Roast at 425 degrees until browned and tender.
- Combine beef, garlic, panko, minced onion, parsley, salt, and pepper. Form into two loaves and place on one side of a second baking sheet. Brush tops of meatloaves with ketchup.
- Toss broccoli on opposite side of sheet from meatloaves with a drizzle of oil, salt, and pepper. Roast until broccoli is tender and meatloaves are cooked through.
- Melt butter in a medium pan and add minced onion. Cook, stirring, until softened. Sprinkle with flour and stir vigorously to combine. Whisk in beef stock concentrate and water. Bring to a simmer and cook until thickened and saucy. Stir in parsley and season with salt and pepper.
Eat Right Tuesday will be a year-round feature on NewOrleansSaints.com as the Saints and HelloFresh want to do our part to improve the health and wellness of our Saints family. If you have any ideas or questions for our experts, we want to hear them. You can email us at SaintsLiveWell@saints.nfl.com.
HelloFresh is also offering Saints fans $110 off their first order with code "SAINTS". Order now >>