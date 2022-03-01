Eat Right Tuesday: No-Meat Fridays | Saints Live Well

As we celebrate Fat Tuesday and wrap up the Carnival season, many of our Saints fans may be turning their attention to the next 40 days of Lent. For those that observe the Lenten season or those who are simply looking for some new healthy dinner ideas, our Saints Live Well crew browsed the HelloFresh recipe box for some meatless options for Fridays between now and Easter.
Garlic Herb Butter Shrimp & Lobster with Lemony Broccoli & Chive Crème Fraîche Mashed Potatoes
No need to make a reservation at a fancy restaurant—bring the white tablecloth vibes to your dinner table with this surf n' surf dish. Lobster tails are basted with a rich, garlic herb butter, which is also used to top spiced shrimp. The crustacean celebration is paired with lemony roasted broccoli, plus an epic twist on your traditional mashed potatoes. Our secret? We blend in butter, chives, and a generous dollop of crème fraîche for ultimate silky goodness. Bon appétit!
Quick Instructions:
- Dice potatoes. Place in a pot with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil and cook until tender. Reserve ½ cup potato cooking liquid, then drain and return potatoes to pot. Mash with crème fraîche and plain butter until smooth and creamy, adding splashes of reserved potato cooking liquid as needed. Stir in minced chives and season with salt and pepper.
- Toss broccoli and lemon rounds on a baking sheet with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast at 425 degrees until broccoli is golden brown and crispy. Toss with lemon zest.
- Rinse shrimp under cold water, pat dry with paper towels, and place in a bowl with oil. Season with the paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and toss to coat. Heat a pan over medium-high heat. Cook shrimp until opaque and cooked through. Transfer shrimp to a separate bowl and cover with foil to keep warm.
- Heat same pan over medium-high heat. Add lobster tails, cut sides up, with a splash of water. Cover pan and cook until lobster is slightly opaque and almost cooked through. Uncover pan and add softened garlic herb butter. Spoon melted butter over lobster until meat is opaque and cooked through. Stir in minced chives and lemon zest, and season with salt and pepper.
- Halve lobster tails lengthwise. Add garlic herb butter to bowl with shrimp and toss to coat. Divide seafood, potatoes, and broccoli on plates and serve with lemon wedges.
Warm Buttered Shrimp Rolls with Creamy Lemon Slaw & Seasoned Potato Wedges
Step aside, fussy and overly-expensive lobster rolls! There's a new supreme seafood sandwich in town: warm buttered shrimp rolls. This simple yet indulgent-tasting dish is perfect for busy weeknights, date nights, and everything in between. Succulent shrimp is seasoned with celery salt, garlic powder, and smoked paprika, then sautéed to perfection and tossed with lemon juice and butter. It's piled into toasted split-top baguettes (not today, flimsy hot dog buns!) with creamy-crunchy cabbage slaw and a dash of tangy hot sauce. We're also serving up a side of garlicky roasted potato wedges... because how could we not? Sea you at dinner!
Quick Instructions:
- Toss cut potato wedges on a baking sheet with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Roast on top rack at 425 degrees until browned and tender.
- Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, celery salt, and sugar. Add cabbage and sliced scallion greens, and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
- Slice baguettes lengthwise, stopping before you get all the way through. Spread melted butter onto cut sides of buns, and place cut sides up directly on oven rack. Toast until golden brown.
- Rinse shrimp under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Toss in a second bowl with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, celery salt, salt, and pepper. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sliced scallion whites. Cook until shrimp is opaque and cooked through. Turn off heat, stir in butter and lemon zest to taste.
- Fill toasted buns with shrimp. Top with as much slaw as you like. Drizzle with hot sauce if desired. Divide rolls between plates along with potato wedges.
Southwest Shrimp Tacos with Pico de Gallo & Hot Sauce Crema
There are few things more satisfying than shrimp for dinner. These shellfish-loaded tacos are hearty, filling, and best of all: totally delicious. Tender bites of seared, Southwest-spiced shrimp are piled into warm tortillas along with a tangle of poblano and onion, hot sauce crema, and fresh pico de gallo. Taco'bout a weeknight win!
Quick Instructions:
- Rinse shrimp under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. In a medium bowl, toss shrimp with Southwest Spice and lime juice. Set aside to marinate.
- In a second bowl, combine minced onion, finely diced tomato, lime zest, sugar, and lime juice to taste. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a small bowl, combine sour cream with as much hot sauce as you like. Stir in water 1 tsp. at a time until mixture reaches a drizzling consistency. Season with salt.
- Heat oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add sliced poblano, sliced onion, salt, and pepper. Cook until browned and tender. Transfer to a plate. Add another drizzle of oil and shrimp to pan. Cook until shrimp are opaque and cooked through. Stir in lime zest and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, wrap tortillas in damp paper towels and microwave until warm and pliable. Fill tortillas with shrimp and veggies. Top with pico de gallo and crema. Serve.