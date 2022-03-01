Eat Right Tuesday: No-Meat Fridays | Saints Live Well

Warm Buttered Shrimp Rolls with Creamy Lemon Slaw & Seasoned Potato Wedges

Step aside, fussy and overly-expensive lobster rolls! There's a new supreme seafood sandwich in town: warm buttered shrimp rolls. This simple yet indulgent-tasting dish is perfect for busy weeknights, date nights, and everything in between. Succulent shrimp is seasoned with celery salt, garlic powder, and smoked paprika, then sautéed to perfection and tossed with lemon juice and butter. It's piled into toasted split-top baguettes (not today, flimsy hot dog buns!) with creamy-crunchy cabbage slaw and a dash of tangy hot sauce. We're also serving up a side of garlicky roasted potato wedges... because how could we not? Sea you at dinner!