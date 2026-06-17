Cam Jordan signs one-year deal, plans to be a career New Orleans Saint

And while negotiations weren't always smooth, Jordan always has maintained the desire to be a one-team player, as was his father. Steve Jordan played all 13 of his seasons with the Vikings.

When asked if there was any doubt about returning to the Saints, a laughing Jordan said, "No, not at all."

"The open line of communication I've had with (Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis) as well as the Saints and all my guys here has been nothing short of a blessing," Jordan said. "And at the end of the day, it was a mutual benefit for us to come back. I always believe in Black and Gold, I (was) still pumping up the draft like I'm still part of the team. I don't think that is ever going to change. The way that I want to affect this city, I don't think that's ever going to stop. Of course, there's always avenues you can take that would take you away from home, but (New Orleans) has become home for us. So, you always end up back at the crib."

His impact on the city, through the Cam Jordan Foundation, has been as profound as his play on the field. He has been selected three times as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

"Looking forward to doing more," he said. "We've got so many plans in the works already — even if I hadn't been here, I still would have given back. But I'm overly blessed and highly favored for being here.

"I think that in any good negotiation there's always going to be things that you want and can get through. And at the end of the day, it was more along the lines of what our family felt. I kept sort of deferring to not only my foundation, but to my wife. As long as we're clear there. Contract-wise, there was a couple of bumps that we just cleared up recently and that sort of cleared the path."

Now the way is clear for Jordan to add to a career that will lead into the Saints Hall of Fame, the Saints Ring of Honor and, possibly, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"What it comes down to is lifestyle," he said. "It's the idea that I could have played for the same team for my entire career. The loyalty streak has always run deep with me, and I think a couple of years ago me and Mickey sat down and it was like, 'Look, man, the way you've played, the way you've handled yourself, you'll always have a job here.' Now, it may not be what I think I'm worth or whatever it is, but it's always been the idea that we've had an open line of communication.