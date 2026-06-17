Cam Jordan signs one-year deal, plans to be a career New Orleans Saint

One and done for Cameron Jordan.
The 16th NFL season for the New Orleans Saints edge rusher will likely be the last for the franchise's all-time leader in sacks, after the unrestricted free agent signed a one-year contract Tuesday.
"I'm going to treat it like it's final season, because I believe between God and my wife (Nikki), that's the only two people that could get me back through," said Jordan, who also will become the longest-tenured player in franchise history. He finished last year tied with quarterback Drew Brees at 15 seasons.
"I definitely am going to take to this like every game is my last to ever play, and I'm going to be overly appreciative of all my teammates," he said. "I've got phenomenal teammates. All my teammates have been so locked in with me."
Jordan became an unrestricted free agent for the first time this year. The 2011 first-round pick (No. 24 overall) has totaled 132 sacks (17th in NFL history), 17 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, 248 quarterback hits, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 67 pass breakups in 243 regular season games, with 242 starts (both franchise records).
Defensive end Cameron Jordan speaks to the media after re-signing with the Saints for the 2026 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2026.
And while negotiations weren't always smooth, Jordan always has maintained the desire to be a one-team player, as was his father. Steve Jordan played all 13 of his seasons with the Vikings.
When asked if there was any doubt about returning to the Saints, a laughing Jordan said, "No, not at all."
"The open line of communication I've had with (Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis) as well as the Saints and all my guys here has been nothing short of a blessing," Jordan said. "And at the end of the day, it was a mutual benefit for us to come back. I always believe in Black and Gold, I (was) still pumping up the draft like I'm still part of the team. I don't think that is ever going to change. The way that I want to affect this city, I don't think that's ever going to stop. Of course, there's always avenues you can take that would take you away from home, but (New Orleans) has become home for us. So, you always end up back at the crib."
His impact on the city, through the Cam Jordan Foundation, has been as profound as his play on the field. He has been selected three times as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
"Looking forward to doing more," he said. "We've got so many plans in the works already — even if I hadn't been here, I still would have given back. But I'm overly blessed and highly favored for being here.
"I think that in any good negotiation there's always going to be things that you want and can get through. And at the end of the day, it was more along the lines of what our family felt. I kept sort of deferring to not only my foundation, but to my wife. As long as we're clear there. Contract-wise, there was a couple of bumps that we just cleared up recently and that sort of cleared the path."
Now the way is clear for Jordan to add to a career that will lead into the Saints Hall of Fame, the Saints Ring of Honor and, possibly, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"What it comes down to is lifestyle," he said. "It's the idea that I could have played for the same team for my entire career. The loyalty streak has always run deep with me, and I think a couple of years ago me and Mickey sat down and it was like, 'Look, man, the way you've played, the way you've handled yourself, you'll always have a job here.' Now, it may not be what I think I'm worth or whatever it is, but it's always been the idea that we've had an open line of communication.
"This is where I wanted to be, and (I) got back here."