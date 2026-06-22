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Cam Jordan ranked No. 100 in NFL Top 100

Saints all-time sack leader listed in player-voted ranking for first time since 2023

Jun 22, 2026 at 02:43 PM
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New Orleans Saints edge Cameron Jordan rushes the passer during the Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026. Falcons 19 - Saints 17 (L) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert /New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints edge Cameron Jordan rushes the passer during the Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026. Falcons 19 - Saints 17 (L) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert /New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints edge Cameron Jordan ranked No. 100 in the annual "NFL Top 100" list, his first selection to the list since the 2023 season.

Jordan re-signed with the Saints after starting all 17 games in 2025. The Saints all-time sack leader added a team-high 10.5 sacks to his total in his 15th season in the NFL. He also added 47 tackles (32 solo), two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Jordan will set a Saints team record by playing in his 16th season with the club in 2026.

The "NFL Top 100" is voted on by players and counts down the top 100 players in the league. For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode debuting exclusively on X will feature two player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.

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