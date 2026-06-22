Cam Jordan ranked No. 100 in NFL Top 100

Jordan re-signed with the Saints after starting all 17 games in 2025. The Saints all-time sack leader added a team-high 10.5 sacks to his total in his 15th season in the NFL. He also added 47 tackles (32 solo), two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Jordan will set a Saints team record by playing in his 16 th season with the club in 2026.

The "NFL Top 100" is voted on by players and counts down the top 100 players in the league. For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode debuting exclusively on X will feature two player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.