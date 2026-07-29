New Orleans Saints first-round pick Jordyn Tyson set to open training camp

Jordyn Tyson will be on the field for practice Wednesday, the first day of training camp for the New Orleans Saints.

The team's first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall) didn't do much on-field practice work after the first day of rookie minicamp as the team sought to manage the recurrence of a hamstring injury he suffered before he was drafted.

"I think we'll see him playing football (Wednesday)," Coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday. "He'll be ready to go and we'll just build him up as we go, like any player. He didn't do a ton during OTAs so we've got to build him up the right way, just like we will with all these other guys."

Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said Tyson could have participated more in the offseason program, but was held back in an abundance of caution.

"He's a smart player, so I think the mental side we're going to be fine with," Loomis said. "We're relying on the training staff, we're relying on (Director of Sports Performance) Ted Rath and his staff to guide us in terms of what's enough, what's too much, what's too little. One thing I discovered last season is Ted Rath knows his stuff. So we're going to rely on him and (Director of Sports Medicine) Ben (Stollberg) and (Head Athletic Trainer) Shone (Gipson) in terms of managing him through this early part of training camp. But it's all been really good so far."

Moore said Tyson has handled the caution well.

"I think Jordyn has done an awesome job through this whole process," Moore said. "Every guy is in a different stage. Our objective is to be as healthy as we can going into training camp and then build from there. An acclimation phase — we all have to get acclimated over the next few days, to get ourselves ready to play real football. Aug. 3 is our first padded practice; we've got to build our guys up for that opportunity. I think Jordyn has done a nice job, he'll continue to play football and keep building up the right way."

An update on Olave

Loomis said the team and All-Pro receiver Chris Olave continue negotiations on a contract extension. "We want to get it done," Loomis said. "Chris and his agent, I know they want to get it done. We all do. But it's got to be right for both parties.

"Chris has been as enthusiastic and optimistic as anyone. Really, really appreciate the way he has conducted himself — and that's not just this year. It's every year with Chris. He's an absolute joy to have on our team."

Recent transactions

The Saints signed cornerback Mike Reid on Tuesday, and waived cornerback Beanie Bishop. Receiver Mason Tipton and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver were placed on the physically unable to perform list; Loomis said both are expected back quickly. Defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and tight end Cody Hardy were placed on the Non-Football Injury list. Harris still is recovering from a college injury and isn't expected out for long, and Hardy didn't pass the conditioning test.

A 10-day sprint

New Orleans will go through an ambitious 10-day stretch during training camp, beginning Aug. 13. Beginning that day the Saints will have a joint practice with the Jaguars at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (Aug. 13), a preseason game against the Jaguars in the Caesars Superdome (Aug. 15), joint practices with Dallas (Aug. 18) and the Rams (Aug. 20) in California, and a preseason game against the Rams at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Cal. (Aug. 22).