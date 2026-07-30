Taysom Hill was the most unique New Orleans Saint of them all

Linebacker Kaden Elliss played with and against Hill, as a Saint (2019-22) and as a Falcon (2023-25). And Hill was a matchup nightmare.

"When he comes in, you have to have all these different personnel cards because it may be an 11 personnel with Taysom," Elliss said. "Now, he might be the quarterback; now we've got to say it's Joker 11, he's the quarterback, something funky is about to happen. He might be one of the receivers and there's another tight end in, which you could call 12 personnel. They might run 12 personnel plays. They could run 21 personnel plays, (because) he's lined up at fullback.

"That was the hardest part about it. And then you add on top of it — because there's a lot of body types you can do that with in the NFL, they just can't do it the way he did. When they touch the rock they're not a threat to go 60 yards for a touchdown or throw it 60 yards for a touchdown. Matching the personnel — it cuts out a lot of your playbook. It takes a lot of time to practice and practice. And then when he gets the ball, it's a whole other issue."

It made Hill the top unicorn in a league of top-notch athletes.

"So special," Elliss said. "His IQ was unbelievable. To play quarterback in the National Football League is unbelievable. And to be able to do it — to process it, make the plays, is awesome and special.

"And then also, you can take 99 percent of the quarterbacks that ever played in the NFL and, although they may be the greatest athletes on the field...to be able to get their bodies to do a punt block, kickoff return, block on kickoff return, to block as a tight end, to run a route as a tight end, to have the body control to adjust in the air – to do all those things, that's one of one. Maybe there'll be another one one day, but I don't see it any time soon because that was really, really special. The man he is, is even more special."

An update on Bryan Bresee

Moore did not have an update on defensive tackle Bryan Bresee on Thursday. Bresee left Wednesday's practice, the first day of training camp, with a possible ACL tear.

"It was looking that way," Moore said. "I haven't gotten the finalized (report). I know they're getting a second opinion and all that stuff right now.