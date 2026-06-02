New Orleans Saints continue building chemistry and community in offseason

"I've always been an advocate of, you can give back with your pockets but it means a lot more when people see you. When people see you out here working it gives you a sense of a connection with everybody. 'I'm going to come out here and I'm going to get my hands dirty and I'm going to help the community out.' I think that's really important, I think that's really what it's all about. You see us on TV, but you see us out here – it's humbling. You come out here, you want to do good things for the community, get our hands dirty."

The benefit runs both ways, Saints Coach Kellen Moore said. There's pride taken in serving the community, and opportunity presented for teammates to bond.

"We compete in everything that we do, but we've also got to spend time connecting," Moore said. "When we get to training camp it's going to get busy, there's going to be a lot of football and that's where the physical component of our game really gets tested. So we've got to take advantage of that opportunity, but this is a great opportunity to connect.

"I think any time you get a chance to connect, do something for the common good of the group or an organization, I think it's a great opportunity. These are awesome. We get to spend time together, not always in the same football environment but take us out of that environment and do something different."

Doing something different puts the Saints in position to make a difference.

"We believe our kids deserve the best whether or not they can afford it," Crews said. "And so, for our kids to walk in to the space inside where the Saints painted it and see their autographs and jerseys on the wall, and to walk outside and see new plants and new playground and new play structures, they start to believe in themselves just like we believe in them.