New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Reid, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2025 as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota. In 2025, he had stints on the Panthers and Seattle Seahawks practice squads and re-signed with Carolina following the season. The Owings Mills, Md. native played five seasons of college football, spending four campaigns at Monmouth (2020-2023) and 2024 at South Dakota. Over his career, he recorded 171 tackles (126 solo), 4.5 stops for loss, a sack, 40 passes defensed, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.