New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed cornerback Mike Reid and waived cornerback Beanie Bishop. Prior to the start of training camp, the team has also placed tight end Cody Hardy and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris on Active/Non-Football Injury and placed defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and wide receiver Mason Tipton on Active/Physically Unable To Perform.
Reid, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2025 as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota. In 2025, he had stints on the Panthers and Seattle Seahawks practice squads and re-signed with Carolina following the season. The Owings Mills, Md. native played five seasons of college football, spending four campaigns at Monmouth (2020-2023) and 2024 at South Dakota. Over his career, he recorded 171 tackles (126 solo), 4.5 stops for loss, a sack, 40 passes defensed, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
In 2024 at South Dakota, he earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second-team accolades and was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer team, when he played in 14 games with 13 starts at cornerback and finished with 44 tackles and a team-leading two interceptions. At Monmouth, he was a two-time All CAA selection in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, he led the team with eight pass breakups and added 30 tackles, including three stops for loss.