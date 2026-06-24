Travis Etienne Jr. ranked No. 96 in NFL Top 100

Etienne joined the Saints in free agency after spending the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2025, he tallied his third 1,000+ yard rushing campaign after he played all 17 games with Jacksonville and rushed 260 times for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added 36 receptions for 292 yards and another six touchdowns. He compiled 10 rushing attempts for 67 yards and five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Etienne is the second Saints player named to the ranking after edge Cameron Jordan was selected as No. 100.