Travis Etienne Jr. ranked No. 96 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. ranked No. 96 in the annual "NFL Top 100" list. It is Etienne's first career selection to the ranking.
Etienne joined the Saints in free agency after spending the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2025, he tallied his third 1,000+ yard rushing campaign after he played all 17 games with Jacksonville and rushed 260 times for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added 36 receptions for 292 yards and another six touchdowns. He compiled 10 rushing attempts for 67 yards and five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Etienne is the second Saints player named to the ranking after edge Cameron Jordan was selected as No. 100.
The "NFL Top 100" is voted on by players and counts down the top 100 players in the league. For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode debuting exclusively on X will feature two player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.