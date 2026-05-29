New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy on mission to regain top form

Now, it's just a matter of regaining form on the field, which can be a bit more challenging for linemen since there are no padded practices and no utilization of physical force imposed on defensive linemen.

"Your individual reps have to be at full speed," McCoy said. "So even if your team reps aren't at full speed, the looks that you're getting from the bags need to be at full speed. The looks when you're going against your own offensive linemen — you've got to be rolling in that period so that you can grow as a player and as a unit."

OTHER UPDAES FROM OTAs

Free agent signee David Edwards is projected to be the fifth opening-game starter at left guard in as many seasons; Andrus Peat, in 2021-22, is the last player to open consecutive seasons as the starter at left guard. Since then, James Hurst ('23), Lucas Patrick ('24) and Dillon Radunz ('25) each was in the lineup for those respective openers.

Edwards was a prize signee and his addition is expected to stabilize the position.

"He's a hell of a ballplayer," McCoy said. "Big fan of what he did in Buffalo, big fan of what he did in L.A. A big bodied, explosive football player that I think is going to help this offensive line tremendously.