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Chris Olave ranked No. 64 in NFL Top 100

Saints wide receiver makes debut on NFL 100 after All-Pro season in 2025

Jul 16, 2026 at 09:01 AM
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave catches a pass during the Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season on Oct. 12 in the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave catches a pass during the Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season on Oct. 12 in the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave ranked no. 64 in the annual "NFL Top 100" list. It is Olave's first career selection to the ranking.

Olave finished a career year in 2025, setting new receiving highs with 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 starts. He earned Associated Press second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. He finished with his third 1,000+ receiving yard campaign in his four seasons.

Olave is the third Saints player named to this year's ranking after edge Cameron Jordan was selected as no. 100 and running back Travis Etienne Jr. was selected as no. 96.

The "NFL Top 100" is voted on by players and counts down the top 100 players in the league. For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode debuting exclusively on X will feature two player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.

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