Chris Olave ranked No. 64 in NFL Top 100

Olave finished a career year in 2025, setting new receiving highs with 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 starts. He earned Associated Press second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. He finished with his third 1,000+ receiving yard campaign in his four seasons.

Olave is the third Saints player named to this year's ranking after edge Cameron Jordan was selected as no. 100 and running back Travis Etienne Jr. was selected as no. 96.

The "NFL Top 100" is voted on by players and counts down the top 100 players in the league. For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode debuting exclusively on X will feature two player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.