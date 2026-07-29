Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara were determined to remain with New Orleans Saints

Kamara, too, noted the potential of this year's team. New Orleans finished 6-11 last year but won four straight games before dropping the season finale. He restructured his contract after a period of uncertainty this offseason; the Saints also signed running back Travis Etienne, an unrestricted free agent with three 1,000-yard rushing season in his first four years.

"I think we've got a lot of good going on in the building," Kamara said Wednesday, when he and Jordan addressed the media after the Saints' first training camp practice. "It's a lot of good energy. A lot of talent. Obviously, last year wasn't what we wanted at all, in any aspect. So I think just kind of wiping the slate clean, getting some fresh energy in here, just refocusing and kind of balancing out and moving forward. It's a good vibe going.

"We've got a lot of work to do, it's Day 1. Nothing happens in a day, in a week. We've got a couple of weeks to string together to get to the first game. The group is ready to work; that's really what matters. We got to go to work. We got to strap our boots up and go to work."

Family played a significant role for each in the decision to continue as a Saint. Jordan's father, Steve, was an NFL tight end for 13 seasons, all with the Vikings.