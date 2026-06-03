Running back Alvin Kamara makes appearance at New Orleans Saints OTA on Wednesday

Kamara said his prior absence wasn't a sign of contentious contract negotiations, and he realizes there's a business aspect to the game. At present, New Orleans' locker room is absent three fan favorites and franchise legends: Defensive end Cam Jordan (unsigned free agent), linebacker Demario Davis (free agent departure to the Jets) and quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill (unsigned free agent).

"On my side I feel no pressure," Kamara said. "There's no beef or no bad blood, I don't think. I'm doing what I do every year, working. Whatever decisions that have got to be made, they'll be made.

"Demario, Cam, we've been here for such a long time. I think as football players – I think any athlete – you get so used to the norm. You get so caught up in, 'OK, these guys are gonna be here, I'm gonna be here.' I know when it changes, we're so used to routine that it stings a little bit, but you've got to be realistic.

"You say it every year and luckily I've been sitting in the room every year when it's been like, 'This team is going to be different next year.' And I say, 'I know I'm gonna be here, I know I'm gonna be here.' And me and Cam and Demario looking at each other like, 'We know we're gonna be here.' And now, it's different. It's kind of like that bittersweet part of the game. Now, we're a part of that side of the game where it's like, 'We might not be here.'

"It is what it is, the game evolves. It's not 2017, '20, '22 anymore. It's moving. I'm blessed to be in it this long."