Running back Alvin Kamara makes appearance at New Orleans Saints OTA on Wednesday

Running back Alvin Kamara showed up Wednesday for the New Orleans Saints' fourth OTA, eschewing his usual routine of private workouts until he reports for training camp.
The Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage and touchdowns said teammates' checking on him, combined with a spur-of-the-moment decision Tuesday night, led him to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday morning, where he joined teammates for meetings and a bit of on-field work.
"I miss New Orleans," Kamara said, smiling. "I'm just coming in, checking in, saying what's up to the team, popping in. It was cool. Good little day, get a little different stimulus for my training. But, just popping in.
"Everybody was hitting me up, checking on me and stuff like that. So I was like, let me go tap in with them dudes. So I didn't even tell anybody. I walked in this morning and I was just talking ---- to some dudes and they looked up, like – because I was talking crazy – they looked up, like, 'Who the ...?' ... That's kind of really why I wanted to come back.
"I was laying in the bed (Tuesday) night at, like, 8 o'clock and I was like, Miami to New Orleans and there's a flight at 10 (p.m.). And I was like, all right, and just popped in."
The surprise was greeted warmly in the building.
"Obviously, a lot of times this time of year, he's not always here, similar to last year," Coach Kellen Moore said. "But it's good to see him and excited to spend a little time talking to him and just kind of seeing where he's at."
New Orleans signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. , who posted three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in four years with Jacksonville, as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Moore said he believes the backs can work together. Kamara is entering the final year of his contract, while Etienne signed a four-year deal.
"Two really talented running backs," Moore said. "You look at our running back room, we've got a lot of really talented players in there. Those two have done it for a really long time and been at the top of this league. You're going to need multiple running backs to carry the load throughout a season. We're excited with how that group is developing and now it's just a matter of getting them out there and getting more and more reps and exposure."
Kamara said his relationship is good with Etienne and with the Saints, and noted he has prior work as a tandem in New Orleans' backfield.
"He's explosive," Kamara said of Etienne. "I've watched him from afar for a while. Great player, great dude. He's here in the locker room, there's no problems, there's no beef. We were talking today like I've been here. So, it's cool. We're excited to see what he's going to be able to do here.
"We've done it here before. You saw Mark (Ingram) and I, and then you saw Latavius (Murray) and I. I think just having two talented backs, it benefits each back. I don't think you have the issue of defenses focusing on one or the other, you've got to try to prepare for both. It puts them in a dilemma. And you've got other threats, too. You've got receivers, you've got tight ends. I think we'll complement each other well."
Kamara said his prior absence wasn't a sign of contentious contract negotiations, and he realizes there's a business aspect to the game. At present, New Orleans' locker room is absent three fan favorites and franchise legends: Defensive end Cam Jordan (unsigned free agent), linebacker Demario Davis (free agent departure to the Jets) and quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill (unsigned free agent).
"On my side I feel no pressure," Kamara said. "There's no beef or no bad blood, I don't think. I'm doing what I do every year, working. Whatever decisions that have got to be made, they'll be made.
"Demario, Cam, we've been here for such a long time. I think as football players – I think any athlete – you get so used to the norm. You get so caught up in, 'OK, these guys are gonna be here, I'm gonna be here.' I know when it changes, we're so used to routine that it stings a little bit, but you've got to be realistic.
"You say it every year and luckily I've been sitting in the room every year when it's been like, 'This team is going to be different next year.' And I say, 'I know I'm gonna be here, I know I'm gonna be here.' And me and Cam and Demario looking at each other like, 'We know we're gonna be here.' And now, it's different. It's kind of like that bittersweet part of the game. Now, we're a part of that side of the game where it's like, 'We might not be here.'
"It is what it is, the game evolves. It's not 2017, '20, '22 anymore. It's moving. I'm blessed to be in it this long."
TRAINING CAMP WORK: The Saints will report for training camp July 28 and have their first practice July 29 at the facility in Metairie, Moore said. Joint practices will be held with Jacksonville prior to the Aug. 15 preseason game in New Orleans. The team will then travel to California for joint practices against the Rams and Cowboys prior to those preseason games on Aug. 22 and Aug. 28. Before the Saints face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but after their joint practice in California, the Saints will return home and hold practice Aug. 26 at Yulman Stadium on Tulane's campus.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 1, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.