Saints re-sign DE Cameron Jordan to one-year contract

Originally selected by New Orleans in the first round (24th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, Jordan is entering his 16th season as a Saint, the most by a player in franchise history, and is the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 132 career takedowns, which ranks 17th in NFL history. In 15 seasons with New Orleans, Jordan has appeared in 243 regular season games with 242 starts, also both franchise bests. In his career, he has recorded 763 tackles (495 solo), 132 sacks, three interceptions, 67 pass breakups, 174 stops for a loss, 248 quarterback hits, 17 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and blocked one kick. He has also appeared in 11 career postseason games with 10 starts, registering 42 tackles (32 solo), a Saints postseason record 5.5 sacks, eight stops for a loss, and four pass breakups.

Jordan has been selected as a defensive team captain for the past ten seasons and has earned eight Pro Bowl selections, the most by a defensive player in franchise history. Leading the Saints in sacks in 10 different seasons, Jordan and Pro Football Hall of Fame defender Bruce Smith are the only two players in NFL history to lead the same team in sacks in double-digit seasons. It also made him the 22nd player in NFL history with seven seasons of at least ten sacks and only the 15th player in NFL history to record double digit sacks at 36 years old, only the 11th time it has happened since 1982. He has also earned three Associated Press All-Pro selections and was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors.

In 2025, Jordan started all 17 games and led the team with 10.5 sacks, marking the seventh double-digit sack season of his career and the first since 2021. He finished the season with 47 tackles (32 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.