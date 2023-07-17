2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Giants

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints will stay home for a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

Jul 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM
The New Orleans Saints will remain at home in the Caesars Superdome in Week 15 for a game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 17 at noon on FOX. The Saints lost the last meeting between these two teams by a score of 21-27 in October of the 2021 NFL season at Caesars Superdome.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 15 opponent, the New York Giants:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: New York Giants

Coach: Brian Daboll
Quarterback: Daniel Jones
2022 record: 9-7-1, third in NFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021: Giants 27, Saints 21
Giants-Saints series record: Saints trail 14-17

New York Giants 2022 season recap:

The Giants had a lower-than-standard season, considering they return of star running back Saquon Barkley, in 2022, finishing third in the NFC East with a record of 9-7-1 and just barely missing out on a spot in the postseason. New York will be looking to return to their former glory in 2023.

Notable New York Giants roster additions:

Notable New York Giants roster losses:

