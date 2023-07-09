2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New England Patriots

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Foxborough for a game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 8, at noon on CBS. The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams 28-13 in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 5 opponent, the New England Patriots:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: New England Patriots
Coach: Bill Belichick
Quarterback: Mac Jones
2022 record: 8-9, third in AFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021: Saints 28, Patriots 13
Patriots-Saints series record: Saints trail 5-10
New England Patriots 2022 season recap:
Last season proved to be a bit of a struggle for the Patriots as they finished with a record of 8-9, missing out on the playoffs as the third best team in the AFC East. The Patriots have struggled since longtime quarterback Tom Brady moved on to Tampa Bay, but they will be looking ahead and hoping to make some noise and even a return to the playoffs in 2023.
Notable New England Patriots roster additions:
- Tight end - Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins)
- Offensive lineman - Riley Reiff (Chicago Bears)
- Wide receiver - JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs)
Notable New England Patriots roster losses:
- Wide receiver - Nelson Agholor (Baltimore Ravens)
- Running back - Damien Harris (Buffalo Bills)
- Safety - Devin McCourty (retirement)