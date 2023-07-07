Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will travel to Lambeau Field for a matchup with Green Bay in Week 3.

Jul 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will travel to Green Bay for a game against the Packers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at noon on Fox. The Saints won the last meeting between these teams by a wide margin of 38-3 in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 3 opponent, the Green Bay Packers:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Coach: Matt LaFleur
Quarterback: Jordan Love
2022 record: 8-9, second in NFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021: Saints 38, Packers 3** Packers-Saints series record: Saints trail 10-17

Green Bay Packers 2022 season recap:

2022 proved to be a bit of a struggle for the Packers as they finished the regular season with a record of 8-9, missing out on the playoffs as the second best team in their division. The biggest news of the offseason for Green Bay was the loss of longtime franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love is expected to be at the helm this season.

Notable Green Bay Packers roster additions:

Notable Green Bay Packers roster losses:

