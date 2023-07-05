Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Saints will begin their season at home against the Titans on Sept. 10

Jul 05, 2023 at 05:12 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will begin their 2023 campaign with a noon game against the Tennessee Titans in the Caesars Superdome on Sept. 10, 2023. CBS will broadcast the game. The Saints lost the last meeting vs. the Titans 23-21 in November 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 1 opponent: the Tennessee Titans.

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Tennessee Titans

Coach: Mike Vrabel
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill
2022 record: 7-10, second in AFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov 14, 2021: Titans 23, Saints 21
Titans-Saints series record: Saints trail 6-9-1

Tennessee Titans 2022 season recap:

Last season proved to be a bit of a struggle for the Titans as they finished the regular season 7-10, missing out on the playoffs as the second best team in the AFC South. Following a draft that saw them bring in young talent such as quarterback Will Levis and running back Tyjae Spears, the Titans hope to set themselves up for a return to the postseason.

Notable Tennessee Titans roster additions:

Notable Tennessee Titans roster losses:

  • Offensive lineman - Ben Jones (free agent)
  • Linebacker - Bud Dupree (Atlanta Falcons)
  • Kicker - Josh Lambo (retirement)

Advertising