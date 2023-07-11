2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Jacksonville Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints will return to the Caesars Superdome for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Saints won the last meeting between these teams 13-6 in October of the 2019 NFL season at TIAA Bank Field.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 7 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
Coach: Doug Pederson
Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence
2022 record: 9-8, first in AFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019: Saints 13, Jaguars 6** Jaguars-Saints series record: Saints lead 5-2
Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 season recap:
The Jaguars began their return to form in 2022, making the playoffs at 9-8 - good enough for first in the AFC South. Jacksonville will be looking to build on that impressive campaign, and will once again rally behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was first overall pick in 2021.
Notable Jacksonville Jaguars roster additions:
- Running back - D'Ernest Johnson (Cleveland Browns)
- Defensive end - Michael Dogbe (Arizona Cardinals)
- Offensive tackle - Josh Wells (Los Angeles Rams)
Notable Jacksonville Jaguars roster losses:
- Wide receiver - Marvin Jones Jr. (Detroit Lions)
- Linebacker - Arden Key (Tennessee Titans)
- Tight end - Chris Manhertz (Denver Broncos)