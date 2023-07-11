Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Jacksonville Jaguars

Saints will face Jacksonville in a 'Thursday Night Football' game in Week 7

Jul 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Opponent-Profile-Week-7-Saints-vs-Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints will return to the Caesars Superdome for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Saints won the last meeting between these teams 13-6 in October of the 2019 NFL season at TIAA Bank Field.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 7 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Gallery-2023-opponent-profiles-Week-7-Doug-Pederson
John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Coach: Doug Pederson
Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence
2022 record: 9-8, first in AFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019: Saints 13, Jaguars 6** Jaguars-Saints series record: Saints lead 5-2

Related Links

Gallery-2023-opponent-profiles-Week-7-Trevor-Lawrence
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 season recap:

The Jaguars began their return to form in 2022, making the playoffs at 9-8 - good enough for first in the AFC South. Jacksonville will be looking to build on that impressive campaign, and will once again rally behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was first overall pick in 2021.

Notable Jacksonville Jaguars roster additions:

Notable Jacksonville Jaguars roster losses:

Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs.Jaguars

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Houston Texans

Saints will travel to Houston for a matchup with the Texans in Week 6.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New England Patriots

Saints will travel to Foxborough for a game with New England in Week 5

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival Buccaneers in Week 4 and Week 17

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will travel to Lambeau Field for a matchup with Green Bay in Week 3.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face division rival Panthers in Week 2 and Week 14

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Saints will begin their season at home against the Titans on Sept. 10

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 Season Recap

Game-by-game review of the Saints 2022 NFL season

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 9

Saints wrap up 2022 season with a 7-10 record.

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

Quotes from Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Tyrann Mathieu and Cam Jordan

news

Game notes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

Andy Dalton moved into 24th in all time passing yards

news

Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen come up with big turnovers for New Orleans Saints against Carolina

Each snuffed out Panthers potential scoring drive

Advertising