2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Atlanta to face their division rival in Week 14 on Sunday, Nov. 26 at noon on Fox. They will also host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 on a date and time to be determined later. In 2022, The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams which was a 21-18 victory in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season at the Caesars Superdome.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 14 and Week 18 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
Coach: Arthur Smith
Quarterback: Desmond Ridder
2022 record: 7-10, last in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 - Saints 21, Falcons 18
Falcons-Saints series record: Saints lead, 54-53
Atlanta Falcons 2022 season recap:
The Falcons and Saints finished 2022 with the same record, 7-10, but since New Orleans held the head-to-head tie breaker, Atlanta finished the season at the bottom of the NFC South. The biggest change for the Falcons from the offseason was the number of defensive signings they made, with a few familiar names to fans of the Black and Gold.
Notable Atlanta Falcons roster additions:
- Linebacker - Kaden Elliss (New Orleans Saints)
- Defensive lineman - David Onyemata (New Orleans Saints)
- Linebacker - Bud Dupree (Tennessee Titans)
Notable Atlanta Falcons roster losses:
- Quarterback - Marcus Mariota (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Offensive lineman - Germain Ifedi (Detroit Lions)
- Cornerback - Jamal Peters (Canadian Football League)
