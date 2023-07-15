2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Atlanta to face their division rival in Week 14 on Sunday, Nov. 26 at noon on Fox. They will also host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 on a date and time to be determined later. In 2022, The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams which was a 21-18 victory in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season at the Caesars Superdome.