Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face division rival Falcons in Week 12 and Week 18

Jul 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Opponent-Profile-Week-12-Saints-vs-Falcons

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Atlanta to face their division rival in Week 14 on Sunday, Nov. 26 at noon on Fox. They will also host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 on a date and time to be determined later. In 2022, The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams which was a 21-18 victory in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season at the Caesars Superdome.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 14 and Week 18 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons:

Gallery-2023-opponent-profiles-Week-12-Arthur-Smith
John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Coach: Arthur Smith
Quarterback: Desmond Ridder
2022 record: 7-10, last in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 - Saints 21, Falcons 18
Falcons-Saints series record: Saints lead, 54-53

Related Links

Gallery-2023-opponent-profiles-Week-12-Desmond-Ridder
John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Atlanta Falcons 2022 season recap:

The Falcons and Saints finished 2022 with the same record, 7-10, but since New Orleans held the head-to-head tie breaker, Atlanta finished the season at the bottom of the NFC South. The biggest change for the Falcons from the offseason was the number of defensive signings they made, with a few familiar names to fans of the Black and Gold.

Notable Atlanta Falcons roster additions:

Notable Atlanta Falcons roster losses:

  • Quarterback - Marcus Mariota (Philadelphia Eagles)
  • Offensive lineman - Germain Ifedi (Detroit Lions)
  • Cornerback - Jamal Peters (Canadian Football League)

Quick links:

Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Minnesota Vikings

Saints will face Minnesota in a Week 10 matchup on the road.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Chicago Bears

Saints will face Chicago in a Week 9 matchup at the Caesars Superdome

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Indianapolis Colts

Saints will face Indianapolis in a Week 8 matchup on the road

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Jacksonville Jaguars

Saints will face Jacksonville in a 'Thursday Night Football' game in Week 7

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Houston Texans

Saints will travel to Houston for a matchup with the Texans in Week 6.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New England Patriots

Saints will travel to Foxborough for a game with New England in Week 5

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival Buccaneers in Week 4 and Week 17

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will travel to Lambeau Field for a matchup with Green Bay in Week 3.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face division rival Panthers in Week 2 and Week 14

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Saints will begin their season at home against the Titans on Sept. 10

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 Season Recap

Game-by-game review of the Saints 2022 NFL season

Advertising