2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions

Saints will return home for a Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Jul 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to the Caesars Superdome in Week 13 for a game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon on FOX. The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams by a margin of 35-29 in October of the 2020 NFL season at Ford Field.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 13 opponent, the Detroit Lions:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Detroit Lions

Coach: Dan Campbell
Quarterback: Jared Goff
2022 record: 9-8, second in NFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020: Saints 35, Lions 29
Lions-Saints series record: Saints lead 13-12-1

Detroit Lions 2022 season recap:

The Lions performed well above initial expectations in 2022, finishing second in the NFC North with a record of 9-8 and just barely missing out on a spot in the postseason. Detroit has the potential to make some noise again in 2023, but with a completely new offensive backfield, there will be some adjustments required to make it to the postseason again.

Notable Detroit Lions roster additions:

Notable Detroit Lions roster losses:

  • Running back - Jamaal Williams (New Orleans Saints)
  • Running back - D'Andre Swift (Philadelphia Eagles)
  • Wide receiver - Quintez Cephus (Free Agent)

