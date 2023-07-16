2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions

The New Orleans Saints return home to the Caesars Superdome in Week 13 for a game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon on FOX. The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams by a margin of 35-29 in October of the 2020 NFL season at Ford Field.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 13 opponent, the Detroit Lions:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Detroit Lions
Coach: Dan Campbell
Quarterback: Jared Goff
2022 record: 9-8, second in NFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020: Saints 35, Lions 29
Lions-Saints series record: Saints lead 13-12-1
Detroit Lions 2022 season recap:
The Lions performed well above initial expectations in 2022, finishing second in the NFC North with a record of 9-8 and just barely missing out on a spot in the postseason. Detroit has the potential to make some noise again in 2023, but with a completely new offensive backfield, there will be some adjustments required to make it to the postseason again.
Notable Detroit Lions roster additions:
- Defensive back - C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Running back - David Montgomery (Chicago Bears)
- Wide receiver - Marvin Jones Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Notable Detroit Lions roster losses:
- Running back - Jamaal Williams (New Orleans Saints)
- Running back - D'Andre Swift (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Wide receiver - Quintez Cephus (Free Agent)
Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs.Lions