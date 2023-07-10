Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Houston Texans

Saints will travel to Houston for a matchup with the Texans in Week 6.

Jul 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Opponent-Profile-Week-6-Saints-vs-Texans

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Houston for a game against the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at noon on Fox. The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams 30-28 in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 6 opponent, the Houston Texans:

Gallery-2023-opponent-profiles-Week-6-Demeco-Ryans
Matt York/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Meet Your Saints Opponent: New England Patriots

Coach: DeMeco Ryans
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud
2022 record: 3-13-1, last in AFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019: Saints 30, Texans 28
Texans-Saints series record: Saints lead 3-2

Gallery-2023-opponent-profiles-Week-6-CJ-Stroud
David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Houston Texans 2022 season recap:

2022 was a rough season for the Texans as they finished with a record of 3-13-1, missing out on the playoffs as the worst team in their division. However, things are looking up for Houston following an offseason filled with bringing in new talent. DeMeco Ryans, the former defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, was named their head coach, and quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Notable Houston Texans roster additions:

Notable Houston Texans roster losses:

  • Linebacker - Kevin Pierre-Louis (free agent)
  • Quarterback - Jeff Driskel (Arizona Cardinals)
  • Wide receiver - Phillip Dorsett (Las Vegas Raiders)

Advertising