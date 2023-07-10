2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Houston Texans

Houston Texans 2022 season recap:

2022 was a rough season for the Texans as they finished with a record of 3-13-1, missing out on the playoffs as the worst team in their division. However, things are looking up for Houston following an offseason filled with bringing in new talent. DeMeco Ryans, the former defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, was named their head coach, and quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.