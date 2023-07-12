2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Indianapolis Colts

The New Orleans Saints will head to Indianapolis for a game against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 29 at noon on Fox. The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams 34-7 in Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season. The game was played at the Caesars Superdome.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 8 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
Coach: Shane Steichen
Quarterback: Anthony Richardson
2022 record: 4-12-1, third in AFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2019: Saints 34, Colts 7
Colts-Saints series record: Saints lead 8-5
aIndianapolis Colts 2022 season recap:
The Colts struggled to hit their stride, finishing third in the AFC South with a record of 4-12-1 and missing out on the playoffs. That record was enough to allow them a high draft pick in 2023, though, allowing them to draft their next quarterback - Anthony Richardson.
Notable Indianapolis Colts roster additions:
- Wide receiver - Isaiah McKenzie (Buffalo Bills)
- Quarterback - Gardner Minshew (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Defensive end - Samson Ebukam (San Francisco 49ers)
Notable Indianapolis Colts roster losses:
- Wide receiver - Parris Campbell (New York Giants)
- Cornerback - Stephon Gilmore (Dallas Cowboys)
- Quarterback - Matt Ryan (free agent)