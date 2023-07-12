Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Indianapolis Colts

Saints will face Indianapolis in a Week 8 matchup on the road

Jul 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Opponent-Profile-Week-8-Saints-vs-Colts

The New Orleans Saints will head to Indianapolis for a game against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 29 at noon on Fox. The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams 34-7 in Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season. The game was played at the Caesars Superdome.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 8 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts:

Gallery-2023-opponent-profiles-Week-8-Shane-Steichen
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Coach: Shane Steichen
Quarterback: Anthony Richardson
2022 record: 4-12-1, third in AFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2019: Saints 34, Colts 7
Colts-Saints series record: Saints lead 8-5

Gallery-2023-opponent-profiles-Week-8-Anthony-Richardson
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

aIndianapolis Colts 2022 season recap:

The Colts struggled to hit their stride, finishing third in the AFC South with a record of 4-12-1 and missing out on the playoffs. That record was enough to allow them a high draft pick in 2023, though, allowing them to draft their next quarterback - Anthony Richardson.

Notable Indianapolis Colts roster additions:

Notable Indianapolis Colts roster losses:

