2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 2022 season recap:

The Panthers finished 2022 with the same record as the Saints, but due to them holding the tiebreaker, they finished second in the division. The NFC South as a whole struggled in 2022, but the Panthers will be hoping new quarterback Bryce Young will be the missing piece, whereas the Saints will be rallying behind new quarterback Derek Carr. Both teams will be looking to return to the playoffs in 2023.