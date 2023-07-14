2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Minnesota Vikings

The New Orleans Saints head on the road in Week 10 for a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon on FOX. The Saints lost the last meeting between these two teams 28-25 in October of the 2022 NFL season.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 10 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Coach: Kevin O'Connell
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins
2022 record: 13-4, first in NFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022: Vikings 28, Saints 25
Vikings-Saints series record: Vikings lead 20-12
Minnesota Vikings 2022 season recap:
The Vikings performed well above initial expectations, finishing first in the NFC North at 13-4 and landing a spot in the postseason. Minnesota will be looking to have a repeat season in 2023, but it will have some holes in their roster that need to be patched up. With the division seemingly wide open, the Vikings have the chance to make some noise again.
Notable Minnesota Vikings roster additions:
- Defensive lineman - Marcus Davenport (New Orleans Saints)
- Cornerback - Byron Murphy Jr. (Arizona Cardinals)
- Wide receiver - Brandon Powell (Los Angeles Rams)
Notable Minnesota Vikings roster losses:
- Cornerback - Patrick Peterson (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Wide receiver - Adam Thielen (Carolina Panthers)
- Linebacker - Eric Kendricks (Los Angeles Chargers)