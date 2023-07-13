Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Chicago Bears

Saints will face Chicago in a Week 9 matchup at the Caesars Superdome

Jul 13, 2023
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will return to New Orleans in Week 9 for a game against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 5 at noon on CBS. The Saints won the last regular-season meeting between these two teams 26-23 in November of the 2020 NFL season at Soldier Field.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 9 opponent, the Chicago Bears:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Chicago Bears

Coach: Matt Eberflus
Quarterback: Justin Fields
2022 record: 3-14, last in NFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020: Saints 26, Bears 23
Bears-Saints series record: Saints lead 18-15

Chicago Bears 2022 season recap:

The Bears never really found their stride in 2022, finishing last in the NFC North at 3-14 and missing out on the playoffs. Although their final record did not reflect their goals for the season, there was a lot of promise shown throughout the young roster. Chicago will be looking to make some noise in a seemingly wide-open division in 2023.

Notable Chicago Bears roster additions:

Notable Chicago Bears roster losses:

