2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Chicago Bears

The New Orleans Saints will return to New Orleans in Week 9 for a game against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 5 at noon on CBS. The Saints won the last regular-season meeting between these two teams 26-23 in November of the 2020 NFL season at Soldier Field.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 9 opponent, the Chicago Bears:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Chicago Bears
Coach: Matt Eberflus
Quarterback: Justin Fields
2022 record: 3-14, last in NFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020: Saints 26, Bears 23
Bears-Saints series record: Saints lead 18-15
Chicago Bears 2022 season recap:
The Bears never really found their stride in 2022, finishing last in the NFC North at 3-14 and missing out on the playoffs. Although their final record did not reflect their goals for the season, there was a lot of promise shown throughout the young roster. Chicago will be looking to make some noise in a seemingly wide-open division in 2023.
Notable Chicago Bears roster additions:
- Wide receiver - DJ Moore (Carolina Panthers)
- Running back - D'Onta Foreman (Carolina Panthers)
- Tight end - Robert Tonyan (Green Bay Packers)
Notable Chicago Bears roster losses:
- Running back - David Montgomery (Detroit Lions)
- Linebacker - Nicholas Morrow (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Offensive lineman - Riley Reiff (New England Patriots)