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New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

Saints hold the 42nd pick in Round 2 and the 73rd pick in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24

Apr 24, 2026 at 08:23 AM
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2026 SAINTS NFL DRAFT DAY 2 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have two selections in the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday evening. The 42nd pick is estimated to happen around 6:44 p.m. CT and the 73rd pick is estimated to happen around 8:44 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 6 p.m. CT. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on New Orleans Saints Draft Central, our official mobile app, and the team's social channels.

NFL DRAFT 2026: Round 2 & 3

  • Date: Friday, April 24
  • Time: 6 p.m. CT
  • Location: Pittsburgh, PA
  • Watch: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
  • Saints Round 2 Draft Selections: Pick 10 (42 overall)
  • Saints Round 3 Draft Selections: Pick 9 (73 overall)

DAY 1 RECAP: SAINTS SELECT WR JORDYN TYSON

The New Orleans Saints drafted wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State with the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyson, a 6-foot-2 redshirt junior from Allen, Texas, emerged as one of college football's most productive receivers, earning back-to-back third-team Associated Press All-American honors in 2024 and 2025. A dynamic playmaker at Arizona State after transferring from Colorado, he totaled 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career, highlighted by a 1,101-yard, 10-touchdown campaign in 2024 that earned him Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Learn more about the Saints first round selection with our 2026 Draft Tracker

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE: 2026 SAINTS DRAFT CRAWFISH COOKOFF PRESENTED BY COX

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Cox to host the 2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off on Saturday, April 25, from 11:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). The competition will feature a lineup of local restaurants, caterers, and cooking teams vying for the title of Best Crawfish. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to sample crawfish from multiple vendors and vote for their favorite. Guests will also be able to enjoy live coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft throughout the event, as the Saints currently hold four selections on Saturday.

**FULL DETAILS + TICKET INFORMATION >>**

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2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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