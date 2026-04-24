New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE: 2026 SAINTS DRAFT CRAWFISH COOKOFF PRESENTED BY COX

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Cox to host the 2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off on Saturday, April 25, from 11:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). The competition will feature a lineup of local restaurants, caterers, and cooking teams vying for the title of Best Crawfish. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to sample crawfish from multiple vendors and vote for their favorite. Guests will also be able to enjoy live coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft throughout the event, as the Saints currently hold four selections on Saturday.