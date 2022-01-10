New Orleans Saints remained aggressive when Trevor Siemian entered game after Taysom Hill injury | Turning Point of the Game from NFL Week 18

Not one single eye should have batted when Trevor Siemian stepped into the New Orleans Saints' huddle on Sunday, in the second quarter of a game the Saints were leading 7-6 and facing second-and-9 with starting quarterback Taysom Hill sidelined by a foot injury, and proceeded to throw a pass on the next three plays.

That closely resembled the plan Saints Coach Sean Payton enacted when Siemian entered another game under similar circumstances – in the second quarter against Tampa Bay on Oct. 31, with the score tied at 7-7 and starting quarterback Jameis Winston having been helped off the field after tearing his ACL.