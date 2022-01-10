New Orleans Saints remained aggressive when Trevor Siemian entered game after Taysom Hill injury | Turning Point of the Game from NFL Week 18

Not one single eye should have batted when Trevor Siemian stepped into the New Orleans Saints' huddle on Sunday, in the second quarter of a game the Saints were leading 7-6 and facing second-and-9 with starting quarterback Taysom Hill sidelined by a foot injury, and proceeded to throw a pass on the next three plays.
That closely resembled the plan Saints Coach Sean Payton enacted when Siemian entered another game under similar circumstances – in the second quarter against Tampa Bay on Oct. 31, with the score tied at 7-7 and starting quarterback Jameis Winston having been helped off the field after tearing his ACL.
Three straight pass attempts didn't produce a desired result against the Buccaneers – New Orleans punted after gaining five yards on one completion – but showed the aggressiveness with which the Saints were prepared to play. And the same thing happened against Atlanta, from that perspective, with an additional bonus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Siemian's first pass attempt, on second-and-9 from the Falcons' 24-yard line, was incomplete in the end zone for receiver Ty Montgomery. The second throw also was incomplete, but an 11-yard pass interference penalty on Atlanta cornerback Fabian Moreau gave the Saints a first down at the 13.
And on the next play – Siemian's third pass, though only his second official pass attempt – he lofted a perfect pass over the top of a defender to receiver Tre'Quan Smith, who leapt high and snagged the pass with both hands before crashing to the turf in the end zone.
The score gave New Orleans a 14-6 lead en route to a 30-20, season-ending victory. But, again, it showed that the Saints wouldn't be reluctant to attack even after a quarterback change during a drive.