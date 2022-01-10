New Orleans Saints leaned on resilience to carry them through 2021 season

"Football is the greatest teacher of life, I believe. That's my favorite part about the game, is how much it teaches about life. One thing about life is you're going to go through trials, you're going to go through adversity and you have to keep moving forward. And that doesn't mean that at the end of the storm, that the sun's going to come out all bright and everything is going to be all good. Just like this situation – we fought all the way through it and we still ended up falling short.

"But if you don't fight, you don't have a chance. And if you do fight, you do have a chance. And that was our situation. I think it's the same in life; the only way you have a chance to make it to a better situation is to keep moving forward when adversity comes. As long as you keep moving forward, the sun will eventually come out and it'll eventually go in your favor. I think we got a chance to experience that firsthand this season and we're all better players and people for it."

Payton said the Saints' five-game losing streak – during which the record went from 5-2 to 5-7 – was weathered because of the leadership in the locker room.

"It gets back to the ingredients, it gets back to getting the right type of people in the building," Payton said.

Chief among them was Davis, who finished the season with a team-high 105 tackles (70 solo) and three sacks.