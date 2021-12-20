Third quarter turnover preserved New Orleans Saints lead against Tampa Bay on Sunday night | Turning Point of the Game for Week 15

The "breathe easy" moment for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., likely didn't occur until the final seconds ticked off the clock in their 9-0 victory over the Buccaneers.

Until then, the lead was precarious and for the majority of the game, New Orleans (7-7) was one play away from trailing. But a third-quarter defensive play that relieved a mountain of anxiety was pivotal to the Saints sweeping the regular-season series from Tampa Bay (10-4) for the third consecutive season.

The Buccaneers' last drive of the third quarter – their fourth of the quarter, and the one that had advanced furthest – had Tampa Bay facing third-and-7 at the Saints' 24-yard line with 73 seconds left in the quarter, and the Saints leading 6-0.

Quarterback Tom Brady took a snap in shotgun formation and due to pressure from his left applied by Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan – who already had posted two sacks, raising his career total to 100.5 – Brady flushed to his left where he saw an opening.