New Orleans Saints 2022 opponents finalized

The New Orleans Saints finished in second place in the NFC South at 9-8 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, and their 2022 opponents were finalized on Sunday, Jan. 9. The NFC South is matched up against the AFC North and the NFC West next season.

Saints home opponents in 2022:

Atlanta

Carolina

Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle

Baltimore

Cincinnati

Winner of Chargers/Raiders game

Minnesota

Saints road opponents in 2022:

Arizona

Atlanta

Carolina

Tampa Bay

Cleveland

Pittsburgh

San Francisco

Philadelphia

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis.

Under the formula, every team within a division plays 16 games as follows:

Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).