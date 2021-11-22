Second quarter pick-six was untimely error for New Orleans Saints against Philadelphia | Turning Point of the Game for Week 11

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
There's no guarantee that the New Orleans Saints were going to produce more points in the second quarter and, if they did, no guarantee that a score would have flipped momentum and propelled the Saints to victory on Sunday against Philadelphia.
But what New Orleans (5-5) absolutely could not afford to have happen is precisely what happened during their 40-29 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And what the Saints couldn't have happen was this: commit a turnover while trailing 20-7 and with just 34 seconds left in the first half.
On second-and-5 from the Saints' 41-yard line, quarterback Trevor Siemian took the snap and looked to his right for receiver Deonte Harris. But Eagles cornerback Darius Slay sat on the route and as soon as Siemian released the pass, Slay jumped it.
The ball was thrown a bit inside, Siemian said, and that was more than enough for Slay. He made a beeline for the pass when it was thrown, cut inside Harris and raced down the sideline untouched. His score gave the Eagles a 27-7 lead with 24 seconds left but, more, gave Philadelphia a bonus score that New Orleans couldn't afford to allow.