Second quarter pick-six was untimely error for New Orleans Saints against Philadelphia | Turning Point of the Game for Week 11

There's no guarantee that the New Orleans Saints were going to produce more points in the second quarter and, if they did, no guarantee that a score would have flipped momentum and propelled the Saints to victory on Sunday against Philadelphia.

But what New Orleans (5-5) absolutely could not afford to have happen is precisely what happened during their 40-29 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And what the Saints couldn't have happen was this: commit a turnover while trailing 20-7 and with just 34 seconds left in the first half.