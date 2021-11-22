Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Second quarter pick-six was untimely error for New Orleans Saints against Philadelphia | Turning Point of the Game for Week 11

Interception returned for TD put Saints in 27-7 hole at halftime

Nov 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Eagles Week 11 2021

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
1 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
2 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
3 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
4 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
5 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
6 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
7 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
8 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
9 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
10 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
11 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
12 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
13 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
14 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
15 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
16 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
17 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
18 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
19 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
20 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
21 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
22 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
23 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
24 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
25 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
26 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
27 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
28 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
29 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
30 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
31 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
32 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
33 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
34 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
35 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
36 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
37 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
38 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
39 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
40 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
41 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
42 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
43 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
44 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
45 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
46 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
47 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
48 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
49 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
50 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
51 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
52 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
53 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
54 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
55 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
56 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
57 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
58 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
59 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
60 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
61 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
62 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
63 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
64 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
65 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
66 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
67 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
68 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
69 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
70 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
71 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
72 / 72

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

There's no guarantee that the New Orleans Saints were going to produce more points in the second quarter and, if they did, no guarantee that a score would have flipped momentum and propelled the Saints to victory on Sunday against Philadelphia.

But what New Orleans (5-5) absolutely could not afford to have happen is precisely what happened during their 40-29 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And what the Saints couldn't have happen was this: commit a turnover while trailing 20-7 and with just 34 seconds left in the first half.

Gallery-NOSPHI-Saints-Eagles-Action-112121-0070

Related Links

On second-and-5 from the Saints' 41-yard line, quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ took the snap and looked to his right for receiver ﻿Deonte Harris﻿. But Eagles cornerback Darius Slay sat on the route and as soon as Siemian released the pass, Slay jumped it.

The ball was thrown a bit inside, Siemian said, and that was more than enough for Slay. He made a beeline for the pass when it was thrown, cut inside Harris and raced down the sideline untouched. His score gave the Eagles a 27-7 lead with 24 seconds left but, more, gave Philadelphia a bonus score that New Orleans couldn't afford to allow.

Related Content

news

Fumbled kickoff return helped raise hurdle between New Orleans Saints and victory against Titans | Turning Point of the Game for Week 10

Tennessee scored touchdown, took 20-6 lead after turnover
news

Long late reception leads to game-winning field goal against New Orleans Saints | Turning Point of the Game

Saints led 25-24 with 61 seconds left in 27-24 loss
news

New Orleans Saints offense remained aggressive in passing game with Trevor Siemian at quarterback | Turning Point of the Game

Siemian attempted a pass on his first three plays
news

Tackle for loss, sack helped push Seattle out of FG range on critical defensive stand for New Orleans Saints | Turning Points of the Game

Demario Davis, Tanoh Kpassagnon provide big plays ahead of FG miss
news

Successful Hail Mary helped propel New Orleans Saints past Washington on Sunday | Turning Point of the Game

49-yard touchdown pass at end of second quarter gave Saints lead they never relinquished
news

Consecutive New Orleans Saints slip-ups on special teams and defense helped Giants seize momentum | Week 4 Turning Point of the Game

A 26-yard punt return preceded 54-yard touchdown pass
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson set tone early for New Orleans Saints in victory over Patriots | Week 3 Turning Point of the Game

Third-year defensive back had a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit against New England
news

Opening drives previewed difficult game for Saints against Carolina | Week 2 Turning Point of the Game

Quick-strike TD against defense, stalled offense set tone in 26-7 loss
news

Paulson Adebo interception retained Saints cushion against Green Bay | Week 1 Turning Point of the Game

Packers were threatening to pull to within one score before Paulson Adebo's interception
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in playoff loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second quarter interception, third quarter fumble helped prevent Saints from creating separation in season-ending loss to Tampa Bay
news

Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints playoff win over Chicago Bears

Fourth-down stop in first quarter allowed New Orleans Saints to preserve early lead
Advertising