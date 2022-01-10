New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian | 2021 NFL Week 18

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS QUARTERBACK ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿

On his emotions of not making playoffs after a win today:

"Definitely feels a little hollow, you go through the year, it's a long season and it's so hard to win in this league that you want to cherish every time you do it. Cherish those the celebrations in locker room and all that but when you're watching another team lose for us to get in the playoffs, it's certainly a little hollow for sure."

On how quickly he has to get ready to play after QB Taysom Hill left with an injury:

"Instantaneously. For Taysom and similar with Jameis, I feel like when Jameis went down is kind of how tough those two guys are. So if something's wrong it's been must be pretty wrong. So I just go in and you're in you're in the middle of the game at that point we're in the red zone. So things happen pretty quickly. It takes you a play or two to get into the game and then you're in it."

On if it is skill he developed to come into games and play well as a backup QB:

"I think the week of practice, probably the harder part of being a backup or being two in this league. To be able to consistently prepare as if you're starting, even though 95% of the time, you're not going to play. Or how many times you're not going to play, just to mentally going through the week and staying in it that way is probably tougher than the day of the game. Fortunately we have a great room. Players are helpful between Taysom, Jameis, Ian and we got a great staff so other people started playing. When it happens it happens quicker. Like I said."

On if he remembers a stranger season than this season:

"No, I thought last year was pretty weird. With all the COVID things going on, but this, it's been chaos. To put it in one word, it's been chaos for us. And I think it's hard to process that now and internalize that. But I think that's something I think we can hang our hat on is the leadership of the captains. Everybody kind of riding the ship when it was chaos."

On QB Jameis Winston being with the team today and whether he knew that he was going to be here today:

"It was awesome to see him in person. He's been zooming in our quarterback meetings, so we've been able to talk to him a little bit that way. But to see him in person walking around shooting threes with him a little bit pregame was great so great to see him. I found out Thursday he was making the trip so we were all looking forward to that look."

On Murphy's Law to the season, everything that could possibly go wrong did, how do you navigate through that:

"The season is never straightforward any year. As bad as things were at times or as weird as they felt like I said, the leadership in the locker room and the coaching kept us on the straight and narrow when it could have gotten real ugly I think. So again, it stinks right now to be missing out but to get nine wins all things considered I think it's something to look back on maybe a few months or however long but it's something to be proud of."