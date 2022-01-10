New Orleans Saints finish season with strong overall performance against Atlanta | NFL Week 18 analysis

OFFENSE: What might the offense have done if quarterback Taysom Hill hadn't left the game in the second quarter after injuring his foot? The Saints rolled up 142 yards and a touchdown (his 18-yard connection with tight end Adam Trautman) in the first quarter and Hill, who previously has had success against Atlanta, was well on his way to having more. But even with Hill suffering a reported Lisfranc injury, New Orleans went for 369 yards and scored 23 points after he left the game. The red zone efficiency was subpar (3 for 7), but New Orleans converted half of its 16 third-down attempts and got 146 rushing yards (on 30 attempts) from Alvin Kamara﻿. Trevor Siemian completed 9 of 15 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns in relief, and the offensive line allowed just one sack. Solid day's work all around.