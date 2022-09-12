Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints win over Atlanta Falcons

Third-quarter forced fumble helped Saints surge to 27-26 victory over Atlanta

Sep 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Falcons-game-action-091122-0077
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The New Orleans Saints' defense was on-its-heels, back-against-the-wall and every other clever cliché that may have applied to its position while on the road, in the third quarter of the season opener against Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It's not that the situation didn't look good for the Saints, who went on to conjure the largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history in a 27-26 victory.

The situation was bordering on disastrous when the defense – which had seen the Falcons score a field goal, field goal and touchdown on their previous three possessions – took the field after New Orleans' offense had committed a turnover (Mark Ingram's lost fumble) and Atlanta began its possession at the Saints' 36-yard line with 5:11 left in the third.

A two-score deficit (23-10) appeared to be on the verge of being a three-score game, which could have taken on the appearance of insurmountable for an offense that hadn't been able to move the ball and a defense that hadn't been able to get a stop.

Until this drive.

It didn't start promising, though. The Falcons were first-and-10 from the 19 after two plays, a 2-yard run and 15-yard completion from Marcus Mariota to Drake London, and when Mariota ran for another five yards on first down to get the Falcons to the 14, it seemed just a matter of Atlanta working itself into position to visit the end zone.

But after a Mariota incompletion on second-and-5, it happened.

From the shotgun and with room aplenty to run on third down, Mariota took off and scrambled nine yards. But once he reached the Saints' 5-yard line, New Orleans' new safeties took matters into their own hands.

Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu converged for the tackle and Maye expertly punched out the football. Mathieu recovered the loose ball at the 5 and just like that, the Saints were able to keep the Falcons out of the end zone.

True, the offense wasn't able to muster anything immediately after (it went three-and-out) and, yes, Atlanta turned back around and kicked a field goal to take a 26-10 lead.

But preventing the touchdown proved to be invaluable for the Saints. The defense rode the momentum from the stop and didn't allow another score after the final field goal (two forced punts and a third-down stop that helped lead to Payton Turner blocking Atlanta's attempt at a game-winning field goal), and the offense scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth to give New Orleans one of the most improbable victories in franchise history.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints remained aggressive when Trevor Siemian entered game after Taysom Hill injury | Turning Point of the Game from NFL Week 18

Siemian threw a touchdown two plays after replacing Hill

news

P.J. Williams sack, forced fumble exemplified pressure applied by New Orleans Saints defense | Turning Point of the Game for NFL Week 17

Fumble recovery led to a Saints field goal

news

New Orleans Saints couldn't capitalize on early forced fumble against Miami | Turning Point of the Game NFL Week 16

Dolphins recovered, kicked field goal to take 10-0 lead

news

Third quarter turnover preserved New Orleans Saints lead against Tampa Bay on Sunday night | Turning Point of the Game for Week 15

Defensive end Cam Jordan forced fumble that was recovered by Marshon Lattimore

news

Alvin Kamara-fueled touchdown drive helped give New Orleans Saints control in victory over Jets | Turning Point of the Game from Week 14

Kamara accounted for 48 of the 54 yards on the drive

news

Interception, personal foul penalty significant factors for New Orleans Saints against Dallas | Turning Point of the Game for Week 13

Interception erased scoring opportunity in second quarter

news

New Orleans Saints were unable to take advantage of momentum, field position provided by interception | Turning Point of the Game for Week 12

Saints turned over ball on downs after beginning drive at own 49

news

Second quarter pick-six was untimely error for New Orleans Saints against Philadelphia | Turning Point of the Game for Week 11

Interception returned for TD put Saints in 27-7 hole at halftime

news

Fumbled kickoff return helped raise hurdle between New Orleans Saints and victory against Titans | Turning Point of the Game for Week 10

Tennessee scored touchdown, took 20-6 lead after turnover

news

Long late reception leads to game-winning field goal against New Orleans Saints | Turning Point of the Game

Saints led 25-24 with 61 seconds left in 27-24 loss

news

New Orleans Saints offense remained aggressive in passing game with Trevor Siemian at quarterback | Turning Point of the Game

Siemian attempted a pass on his first three plays

Advertising